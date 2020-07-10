Global  
 

Manchester United young star Mason Greenwood is told he is already ahead of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford

Shoot Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Manchester United young star Mason Greenwood is told he is already ahead of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, as ex-United player Gary Neville told SkySports.  Since the return of football, Manchester United have been in breathtaking form and are the first club to win three Premier League games in a row by a three-goal margin. […]
