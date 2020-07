You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Yasiel Puig will sign with Atlanta Braves for shortened 2020 MLB season, per report Puig's long stay on the free agent market appears to be over

CBS Sports 23 hours ago



Atlanta Braves sign free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig The Atlanta Braves have signed free agent outfielder Yaisel Puig to a one-year deal, according to MLB.com. Puig, who had one of the league’s highest selling...

bizjournals 16 hours ago



Puig picks Braves, Glasnow makes strong return to Rays Opening day rosters gained clarity on Tuesday when the Atlanta Braves reached an agreement with Yasiel Puig, while Tampa Bay pitcher Tyler Glasnow provided hopes...

Seattle Times 20 hours ago





Tweets about this