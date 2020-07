Serie A: Juventus play out 3-3 draw against Sassuolo Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A six-goal thriller saw Juventus and Sassuolo take home one point each as their Serie A clash ended 3-3 here on Thursday.



Juventus was quick to gain a two-goal lead against Sassuolo after Danilo and Gonzalo Higuain netted in the fifth and 12th minutes respectively. Filip Duricic cut the deficit as he scored in the 29th minute... 👓 View full article