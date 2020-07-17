Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton eyes records, racial justice in Hungary

Mid-Day Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Five days after one of his most consummate and memorable triumphs, Lewis Hamilton returns to one of his favourite circuits this weekend with more than another Formula One record in his sights. As he prepares for the Hungarian GP at the tight and twisty Hungaroring circuit, the six-time world champion will draw on his experience...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix 01:56

 Facts and figures ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks to build on his first win of the season.Mercedes recorded two wins from two races in Austria and look set to dominate the 2020 season once more.

