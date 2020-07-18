Saturday Sports: Washington's NFL Team Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment



According to CNN, the Washington Redskins has launched an internal investigation after team staffers were accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The accusations were made by 15 former.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 18 hours ago 15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment



15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment According to 'The Washington Post,' at least 15 women have said they were sexually harassed by employees of Washington's NFL team between 2006 and.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54 Published 18 hours ago Report: Over A Dozen Women Accuse Former Washington Football Team Employees Of Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse



Over a dozen women have accused several former members of the Washington football team staff of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to an investigation by The Washington Post. Katie Johnston.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:39 Published 22 hours ago

