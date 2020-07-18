Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saturday Sports: Washington's NFL Team Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

NPR Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
After a troubling report on sexual harrassment at the Washington NFL club, can owner Dan Synder be forced out? Also - minor league baseball fans are enjoying games, with some pandemic modifications.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Washington Redskins accused of sexual harassment

Washington Redskins accused of sexual harassment 01:08

 This morning the NFL is calling sexual assault allegations against one team "seriously disturbing." According to the Washington Post, fifteen women are claiming they were sexually harassed while working for the Washington Redskins.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment [Video]

15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment

According to CNN, the Washington Redskins has launched an internal investigation after team staffers were accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The accusations were made by 15 former..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment [Video]

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment According to 'The Washington Post,' at least 15 women have said they were sexually harassed by employees of Washington's NFL team between 2006 and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published
Report: Over A Dozen Women Accuse Former Washington Football Team Employees Of Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse [Video]

Report: Over A Dozen Women Accuse Former Washington Football Team Employees Of Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse

Over a dozen women have accused several former members of the Washington football team staff of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to an investigation by The Washington Post. Katie Johnston..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this

Z_Everson

Zach Everson "The only local professional team that has had success coming back is the Washington Spirit of the National Soccer… https://t.co/yiMPHQ2sYQ 6 days ago