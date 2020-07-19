Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal beat Manchester City in FA Cup semi-final Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Arsenal booked their spot in the final of the FA Cup after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace handed them a 2-0 win over Manchester City here on Sunday.



Aubameyang scored in either half of the semi-final as FA Cup holders Man City suffered a first loss at the national stadium in 10 appearances. Man City assumed the early... 👓 View full article

