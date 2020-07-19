Global  
 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal beat Manchester City in FA Cup semi-final

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Arsenal booked their spot in the final of the FA Cup after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace handed them a 2-0 win over Manchester City here on Sunday.

Aubameyang scored in either half of the semi-final as FA Cup holders Man City suffered a first loss at the national stadium in 10 appearances. Man City assumed the early...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview

Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview 01:17

 An in-depth look at Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, as the holders take on the most decorated side in the competition's history.

