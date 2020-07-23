Global  
 

Ollie Watkins: Brentford says there’s ‘no time to dwell’ on failure to win automatic promotion to Premier League

talkSPORT Thursday, 23 July 2020
Ollie Watkins admits he and his Brentford teammates are ‘drained’ after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion to the Premier League. The Bees missed a golden opportunity to join Leeds in the top flight with West Brom only managing a draw at home to QPR on the final day of the Championship season. A win […]
News video: Frank: Football is brutal

Frank: Football is brutal 03:04

 Thomas Frank admitted it was tough to watch his Brentford side fall to a defeat against Barnsley as they blew a chance for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

