|
Ollie Watkins: Brentford says there’s ‘no time to dwell’ on failure to win automatic promotion to Premier League
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Ollie Watkins admits he and his Brentford teammates are ‘drained’ after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion to the Premier League. The Bees missed a golden opportunity to join Leeds in the top flight with West Brom only managing a draw at home to QPR on the final day of the Championship season. A win […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this