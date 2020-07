Andy Vermaut England v West Indies: Kemar Roach bowls Chris Woakes to reach 200 Test wickets https://t.co/zN6VExx4Fb https://t.co/LVvVb1exTd 1 minute ago Arthur Branch RT @bbctms: WICKET! Kemar Roach gets his 200th Test wicket for West Indies as Chris Woakes chops onto his wicket. He's out for 1. England… 2 minutes ago CricketNext Kemar Roach is past 200 Test wickets, while Stuart Broad is on the attack. Follow the action here: #EngvsWI… https://t.co/6fIxqTdqBZ 4 minutes ago Sokkaa_RSS England v West Indies: Kemar Roach bowls Chris Woakes to reach 200 Test wickets https://t.co/kPrMtw1BKl https://t.co/3uxGFvv8zU 5 minutes ago Panduchowdary RT @cricbuzz: Kemar Roach has his 200th Test wicket! #ENGvWI https://t.co/9D79SrX7ED https://t.co/ogNWsWXIw3 20 minutes ago Hindustan Times RT @HTSportsNews: #ENGvWI 3rd Test | OUT! Kemar Roach gets Jofra Archer. West Indies are running through the England batting on Day 2. Engl… 21 minutes ago HT Sports #ENGvWI 3rd Test | OUT! Kemar Roach gets Jofra Archer. West Indies are running through the England batting on Day 2… https://t.co/HoB1hG0kEm 21 minutes ago LatestLY OUT! Kemar Roach accounts for Jofra Archer #ENGvWI #ENGvsWI https://t.co/FHIw7RD8fh 21 minutes ago