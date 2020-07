Clippers' Lou Williams faces extended quarantine after visiting strip club during excused absence Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Lou Williams had an excused absence, but a trip to the Magic City club in Atlanta could see the Clippers guard in quarantine for up to 14 days.

