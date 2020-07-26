Global  
 

A fantastic season for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan at Sheffield United (Video)

Sunday, 26 July 2020
Having helped Sheffield United secure Premier League promotion last year, 22-year-old Dean Henderson returned on another loan from Manchester United to stand between the posts for the Blades in the top flight as well and performed superbly.  United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now faces a difficult decision, with his team’s long-standing first-choice goalkeeper David De […]

 Mark Schwarzer says David De Gea should 'move on' from Manchester United and backed Dean Henderson to become the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

