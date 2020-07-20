Global  
 

David de Gea told he needs therapy as Manchester United urged to bring Dean Henderson back from Sheffield United

talkSPORT Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Manchester United have a ‘big decision’ to make ahead of next season over whether to stick with out-of-form David de Gea or make Dean Henderson their new No.1 goalkeeper. De Gea’s slump took its latest nosedive in a calamitous evening on Sunday, as the Spaniard produced another error-strewn display in United’s 3-1 FA Cup semi-final […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Wilder keen to keep Henderson next season

Wilder keen to keep Henderson next season 01:31

 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says that the signing of Wes Foderingham does not mean the club have given up hope of keeping Dean Henderson next season.

