David de Gea told he needs therapy as Manchester United urged to bring Dean Henderson back from Sheffield United

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to set up all-London FA Cup final



David de Gea makes another goalkeeping error as Cheslea beat Manchester United 3-1 to set up a FA Cup final with Arsenal. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:54 Published 12 hours ago Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final



Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 13 hours ago FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea



Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea are not out for revenge against Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final. Take a look at the stats here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this