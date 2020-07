Manchester United ‘to hold talks’ with Dean Henderson as Chelsea target only willing to return to Old Trafford as David de Gea replacement Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Dean Henderson will reportedly hold talks with Manchester United next week over a return to the club. The goalkeeper has enjoyed a second successful season on loan with Sheffield United. Henderson has kept 13 clean sheets for the Blades in their first season back in the Premier League, with Chris Wilder’s side in eighth place […] 👓 View full article