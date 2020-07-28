Liverpool FC enquire about 20-year-old Schalke defender to replace Dejan Lovren – report

Global  
 

Liverpool FC have submitted an enquiry about Schalke 04 centre-half Ozan Kabak ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England. The Daily Mail is reporting that Liverpool FC are interested in the Turkey international as a potential replacement for Zenit St Petersburg-bound Dejan Lovren. The same article states that the Premier […]

