Raul Jimenez 'on his way' to Manchester United as Wolves identify Braga's Paulinho as replacement

talkSPORT Thursday, 30 July 2020
Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is close to joining Manchester United, according to reports in Portugal. The Red Devils have been linked with the Mexico international for some time and there was speculation he would join Old Trafford in January before Odion Ighalo signed on loan. Public service broadcaster RTP claim Jimenez will join Man United […]
