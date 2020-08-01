Global  
 

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez breaks down in tears as Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 in FA Cup final

talkSPORT Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Winning the FA Cup clearly meant so much to Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Martinez helped the Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final at Wembley as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice following Christian Pulisic’s opener. Just look how much the FA Cup win means to Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez 👏#facupfinal #bbcfacup pic.twitter.com/ZL0WtYjj5f — Match of the […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta

Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta 02:08

 Arsenal's Arteta says Europa League defeat to Chelsea not on players minds ahead of FA Cup final

