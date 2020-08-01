|
Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez breaks down in tears as Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 in FA Cup final
Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Winning the FA Cup clearly meant so much to Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Martinez helped the Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final at Wembley as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice following Christian Pulisic’s opener. Just look how much the FA Cup win means to Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez 👏#facupfinal #bbcfacup pic.twitter.com/ZL0WtYjj5f — Match of the […]
|
|
|
|
|
