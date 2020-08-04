Scott Parker ‘emotional’ and ‘proud’ as Fulham seal immediate return to Premier League with Championship play-off final win over Brentford

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brentford v Fulham: Championship play-off final match preview



An in-depth look at the Championship play-off final between Brentford andFulham at Wembley, as the west London clubs look to seal promotion to thePremier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 1 day ago Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation



Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 3 days ago FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea



Two of the Premier League's youngest managers will go head-to-head at Wembleylooking for their first piece of silverware in their managerial careers.Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the first FA.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Bryan scores twice in extra time as Fulham beat Brentford to return to Premier League Fulham beat Brentford to secure an immediate return to the Premier League as Joe Bryan scores two extra-time goals in the Championship play-off final.

BBC News 38 minutes ago



Championship play-off final: Brentford 1-2 Fulham (AET) Fulham beat Brentford to secure an immediate return to the Premier League as Joe Bryan scores twice in extra-time in the Championship play-off final.

BBC News 53 minutes ago





Tweets about this