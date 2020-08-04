|
Scott Parker ‘emotional’ and ‘proud’ as Fulham seal immediate return to Premier League with Championship play-off final win over Brentford
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
An ‘emotional’ Scott Parker insists he is ‘proud’ of his Fulham side after they beat Brentford 2-1 in the Championship play-off final. A Joe Bryan extra time brace ensured the Cottagers sealed an immediate return to the Premier League at Wembley. Speaking to Sky Sports, Parker said: “I feel emotional and I suppose the journey […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this