Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea morning headlines as Leicester hand Blues Ben Chilwell transfer boost

Football.london Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
All the latest Chelsea news, views and transfer rumours from football.london as John Stones, Frank Lampard and Ben Chilwell dominate this morning's headlines
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FootballDaily - Published
News video: Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk

Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk 08:16

 This week we start with the two exciting young defenders who could be heading to the Premier League this summer, in Sergio Reguilon and Gabriel. Reguilon has won a number of admirers with his strong displays on loan at Sevilla, and now could be set to depart Real Madrid for either Everton or Chelsea,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk [Video]

Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk

This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity. Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 07:30Published
Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing [Video]

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated after his side fell to a surprising 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United. The Blues began the day in third place in pursuit of a Champions League..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Football transfer rumours: European teams tempt Premier League players [Video]

Football transfer rumours: European teams tempt Premier League players

A look at football rumours in the papers as Manchester United look intent on bolstering their squad.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Chelsea step up left-back hunt amid Ben Chilwell battle

Chelsea step up left-back hunt amid Ben Chilwell battle The Leicester City defender is said to be one of the Blues' top transfer targets this summer
Leicester Mercury


Tweets about this