Lewis Hamilton welcomes prospect of Formula One battle with Max Verstappen after shock win at 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

talkSPORT Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton has said he welcomes the fight for a world championship crown with Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver delivered a shock win at Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Verstappen is now Hamilton’s closest rival for a record-equalling seventh title after the 12/1 outsider took advantage of Mercedes’ tyre woes to cruise to […]
News24.com | Lewis Hamilton welcomes Max Verstappen title fight as Red Bull rise to the challenge

 Lewis Hamilton welcomes the prospect of a Formula One title battle with Max Verstappen following the Dutchman's dramatic victory at Silverstone.
News24

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins 2020 Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins 2020 Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen once again demonstrated why he's one of the best among the current crop of Formula One drivers. The Dutch youngster drove...
MotorAuthority

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix result: Max Verstappen pulls off upset victory to beat Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton

 Max Verstappen pulled off a major upset to win Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix after a masterclass in tyre management, beating Lewis Hamilton to...
Independent Also reported by •Autosport

