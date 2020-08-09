|
Lewis Hamilton welcomes prospect of Formula One battle with Max Verstappen after shock win at 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton has said he welcomes the fight for a world championship crown with Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver delivered a shock win at Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Verstappen is now Hamilton’s closest rival for a record-equalling seventh title after the 12/1 outsider took advantage of Mercedes’ tyre woes to cruise to […]
