Flames strike 1st in Western quarter-final, outlast Stars for gritty series opening win Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Dillon Dube scored twice in the first period and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

