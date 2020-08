F1 preview: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix



Facts and figures ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix as Lewis Hamiltonlooks to win his fourth race on the spin. The world champion has more racewins than anyone at Silverstone, and it would be.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 2 weeks ago

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test



The Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has been ruled out of the upcomingBritish GP after testing positive for Coronavirus, the FIA has announced. TheMexican driver has been self-isolating and was absent.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago