Chetan Chauhan critical, on life support Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has worsened after he developed multi-organ failure and he is now on ventilator support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-old Chauhan was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical, on life support Chauhan was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12.

Hindu 33 minutes ago





Tweets about this