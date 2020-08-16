Global  
 

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan's health condition critical; on life support

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan (73) has been put on ventilator support at the Medanta hospital here after a multi-organ failure. The former two-time MP from UP's Amroha had tested positive for COVID-19 in Lucknow earlier. O

n Saturday, Chauhan, who has served in the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various...
Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan critical, put on ventilator support

 Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan's health has deteriorated and he has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was...
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical, on life support

 Chauhan was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12.
Chetan Chauhan put on life support

 Former India opener Chetan Chauhan's fight against Covid-19 has become grim.He was put on life support on Saturday afternoon in a Gurugram hospital on Saturday...
