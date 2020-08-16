Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan's health condition critical; on life support
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () Former India opener Chetan Chauhan (73) has been put on ventilator support at the Medanta hospital here after a multi-organ failure. The former two-time MP from UP's Amroha had tested positive for COVID-19 in Lucknow earlier. O
n Saturday, Chauhan, who has served in the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various...
