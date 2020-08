Khabib Nurmagomedov backs Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 252 bout vs Stipe Miocic Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Daniel Cormier is set to face Stipe Miocic for a third time for the heavyweight title at UFC 252 before bowing out of the sport after a glittering career in the game Daniel Cormier is set to face Stipe Miocic for a third time for the heavyweight title at UFC 252 before bowing out of the sport after a glittering career in the game πŸ‘“ View full article