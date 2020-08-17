|
Inter 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk: Martinez and Lukaku at the double as Nerazzurri set up Sevilla final
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Inter will face Sevilla in the Europa League final as doubles from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku helped dispatch Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in Dusseldorf. Five-time winners Sevilla came from behind to beat Manchester United on Sunday, and Antonio Conte’s side joined them in the final with a rampant victory – Martinez and Lukaku the stars. Martinez’s first Europa League […]
