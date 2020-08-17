Inter 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk: Martinez and Lukaku at the double as Nerazzurri set up Sevilla final Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Inter will face Sevilla in the Europa League final as doubles from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku helped dispatch Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in Dusseldorf. Five-time winners Sevilla came from behind to beat Manchester United on Sunday, and Antonio Conte’s side joined them in the final with a rampant victory – Martinez and Lukaku the stars. Martinez’s first Europa League […] 👓 View full article

