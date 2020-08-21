Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire allegedly arrested in Mykonos after ‘fight outside bar’, club say player is ‘fully co-operating’ with authorities

talkSPORT Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Manchester United have responded to claims their captain Harry Maguire was arrested after a fight involving police outside a bar on the Greek island of Mykonos. The 27-year-old was allegedly detained after a tussle on the street on Thursday night. United have said they have made contact with their skipper, who is ‘fully co-operating with […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man Utd v West Ham - Maguire post match [Video]

Man Utd v West Ham - Maguire post match

Manchester Utd captain Harry Maguire gives his reaction to Sky Sports after their 1-1 draw with West Ham at Old Trafford.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:54Published
Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final [Video]

Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk [Video]

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Harry Maguire: Manchester United release statement after reports of arrest in Greece

 Manchester United are aware of an incident involving club captain Harry Maguire in Greece and say the club captain is co-operating with authorities.
Independent


Tweets about this