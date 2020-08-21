Manchester United captain Harry Maguire allegedly arrested in Mykonos after ‘fight outside bar’, club say player is ‘fully co-operating’ with authorities Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Manchester United have responded to claims their captain Harry Maguire was arrested after a fight involving police outside a bar on the Greek island of Mykonos. The 27-year-old was allegedly detained after a tussle on the street on Thursday night. United have said they have made contact with their skipper, who is ‘fully co-operating with […] 👓 View full article

