Reports: Ravens' Earl Thomas sent home from practice after fight with Chuck Clark
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Baltimore Ravens safeties Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark fought at practice Friday, prompting the team to send Thomas home, per multiple reports.
