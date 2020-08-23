Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 highest Champions League goalscorers of all time: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the best, but where is Robert Lewandowski?

talkSPORT Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Who is the greatest Champions League goalscorer ever? Europe’s premier continental competition has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for more than a decade now, but Robert Lewandowski has started to stake his claim to be crowned king of the Champions League. But talking only about that trio does a disservice to some […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview 01:14

 Champions League final match preview as Paris Saint-Germain take on BayernMunich.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lisbon resembles ghost town ahead of Champions League ghost match final [Video]

Lisbon resembles ghost town ahead of Champions League ghost match final

The quiet streets of Lisbon Lisbon resemble a tourist city out of season on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:16Published
'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory [Video]

'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory

Paris St Germain fans are daring to dream they can win the Champions League for the first time when they face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:04Published
Bayern Munich fans get excited for final against PSG [Video]

Bayern Munich fans get excited for final against PSG

Bayern Munich fans believe the German champions will claim a sixth European Cup when they play Paris St Germain in Sunday's Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this