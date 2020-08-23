Top 10 highest Champions League goalscorers of all time: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the best, but where is Robert Lewandowski?
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () Who is the greatest Champions League goalscorer ever? Europe’s premier continental competition has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for more than a decade now, but Robert Lewandowski has started to stake his claim to be crowned king of the Champions League. But talking only about that trio does a disservice to some […]