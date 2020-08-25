Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea FC ‘close’ to sealing deal to sign Kai Havertz – report

The Sport Review Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to reports in the British media. Website football.london is reporting that the west London side are inching closer to completing a deal to bring the Germany international to Stamford Bridge as Frank Lampard moves to further bolster […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Chelsea beaten PSG, Real & Barca to Havertz' [Video]

'Chelsea beaten PSG, Real & Barca to Havertz'

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Chelsea are set to beat PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:21Published
'Havertz really wants Chelsea move' [Video]

'Havertz really wants Chelsea move'

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz wants to move to Chelsea this summer.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:14Published
Premier League transfer round-up: Havertz's Chelsea move on hold [Video]

Premier League transfer round-up: Havertz's Chelsea move on hold

A look at the latest news from the Premier League as the transfer windowopens. Kai Havertz's transfer to Chelsea has hit a sticking point, but LewisDunk's move to Stamford Bridge could be close to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Bayer Leverkusen set Havertz deadline

 According to a recent report from Daily Mirror, Bayer Leverkusen have informed Chelsea that they would like a deal for Kai Havertz to be signed, sealed and...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Football.london

Why Chelsea are in a ‘unique position’ with Kai Havertz – but must agree transfer with Bayer Leverkusen in ten days

 Chelsea must agree a deal for Kai Havertz within the next ten days before Bayer Leverkusen begin their preparations for next season, reports claim. The Blues...
talkSPORT

Paper Talk: Fresh twist sees Chelsea rush through Havertz talks; Wolves target £45m Traore replacement

 Chelsea are rushing through a deal for Kai Havertz after a fresh twist in the negotiations & Wolves are lining up Adama Traore's replacement
Team Talk


Tweets about this