James Rodriguez to Everton: Real Madrid forward set to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park after agreeing three-year deal

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
James Rodriguez has finalised a permanent move to Everton with an announcement expected on Wednesday, talkSPORT understands. The Colombian international has agreed a three-year deal with the Premier League side, where he will be reunited with Carlo Ancelotti – who he has previously worked under at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Rodriguez has already passed […]
