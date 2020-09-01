James Rodriguez to Everton: Real Madrid forward set to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park after agreeing three-year deal Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

James Rodriguez has finalised a permanent move to Everton with an announcement expected on Wednesday, talkSPORT understands. The Colombian international has agreed a three-year deal with the Premier League side, where he will be reunited with Carlo Ancelotti – who he has previously worked under at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Rodriguez has already passed […] 👓 View full article

