News24.com | Rahm matches Johnson for PGA Tour Championship lead

News24 Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Spain's second-ranked Jon Rahm fired a five-under par 65 to match world number one Dustin Johnson for the lead after Friday's opening round of the US PGA Tour Championship.
