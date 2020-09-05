News24.com | Rahm matches Johnson for PGA Tour Championship lead
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Spain's second-ranked Jon Rahm fired a five-under par 65 to match world number one Dustin Johnson for the lead after Friday's opening round of the US PGA Tour Championship.
