Japan's Naomi Osaka survives scare to enter Last 16

Wochit Entertainment - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open 00:31 Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask was emblazoned with the name of Ahmaud Arbery. Osaka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in New...