Japan's Naomi Osaka survives scare to enter Last 16

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020
Two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka battled into the last 16 of the US Open on Friday, requiring three sets to defeat 18-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk. Osaka, the 2018 US Open champion, needed 2hr 33min to beat the unseeded world number 137 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium. "She was very good. I'm...
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open 00:31

 Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask was emblazoned with the name of Ahmaud Arbery. Osaka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in New...

