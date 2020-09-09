Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo becomes second male player to score 100 international goals Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday (September 8) became the second male footballer and the first from Europe to score 100 international goals. The 35-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner achieved the feat in his 165th international match. Ronaldo scored his 100th goal after he netted a free-kick in the 45th minute against Sweden in UEFA Nations League. Ronaldo started his international career in 2003. 👓 View full article

