Peacock Picks Up 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Series Reboot, #BoycottMulan Movement Gains Momentum & More News | THR News



'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' series reboot, simply titled 'Bel-Air,' is headed to Peacock, Disney's 'Mulan' has come under fire for filming scenes in China's Xinjiang Province and Colin Kaepernick is.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:05 Published 12 hours ago

Colin Kaepernick is nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame



Sports Pulse: A fan took matters into his own hands and nominated Colin Kaepernick for the Hall of Fame Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:05 Published 1 week ago