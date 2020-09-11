Global  
 

Naomi Osaka returns to U.S. Open final with 3-set win over upstart Jennifer Brady

CBC.ca Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
It wasn't until Naomi Osaka got a little help from a fortunate net-cord and an incorrect line call that she finally was able to get the better of Jennifer Brady in a U.S. Open semifinal filled with fast serves and strong forehands. And now Osaka, still just 22, is one victory away from a third Grand Slam title.
