West Ham United 0-2 Newcastle United: Steve Bruce delighted with Callum Wilson & Jeff Hendrick

BBC Sport Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is pleased with the impact made by his new signings, with debutants Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick both scoring in a 2-0 win at West Ham.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Bruce: I wanted PL-proven signings

Bruce: I wanted PL-proven signings 00:47

 Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says owner Mike Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley "worked tremendously hard" to secure the club's new signings, following the arrivals of Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis.

