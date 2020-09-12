West Ham United 0-2 Newcastle United: Steve Bruce delighted with Callum Wilson & Jeff Hendrick
Saturday, 12 September 2020 (
21 minutes ago) Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is pleased with the impact made by his new signings, with debutants Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick both scoring in a 2-0 win at West Ham.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
3 days ago
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says owner Mike Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley "worked tremendously hard" to secure the club's new signings, following the arrivals of Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis.
Bruce: I wanted PL-proven signings 00:47
