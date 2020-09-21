IPL 2020: My focus is on dot balls, not wickets, says SRH's Rashid Khan Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

With 55 wickets in three seasons, Rashid Khan is one of the lethal bowlers operating in the IPL but the Afghanistan spinner says his focus is not on taking wickets but bowling economically. The world number one T20 bowler, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, said he "never thought about taking so many wickets."



e enjoys the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources KKR vs SRH: Disappointed about dot balls, not acceptable in T-20 cricket, says Warner



Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this

