Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: My focus is on dot balls, not wickets, says SRH's Rashid Khan

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
With 55 wickets in three seasons, Rashid Khan is one of the lethal bowlers operating in the IPL but the Afghanistan spinner says his focus is not on taking wickets but bowling economically. The world number one T20 bowler, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, said he "never thought about taking so many wickets."

e enjoys the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

KKR vs SRH: Disappointed about dot balls, not acceptable in T-20 cricket, says Warner [Video]

KKR vs SRH: Disappointed about dot balls, not acceptable in T-20 cricket, says Warner

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published

Tweets about this