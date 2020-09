Wolves Live RT @alexedicken: Wolves didn't help themselves at times but Man City are so good. Can't help but feel Adama Traore is wasted at right wing… 18 minutes ago Alex Dicken Wolves didn't help themselves at times but Man City are so good. Can't help but feel Adama Traore is wasted at rig… https://t.co/E7gxbGnOk1 18 minutes ago B G Should have started 3 in midfield. Just bring Buur on for one of the forward wide players or Traore. He hasn't got… https://t.co/rQ2D53ctY1 20 minutes ago Evertonianjamie RT @GraceOnFootball: Traore at wing back takes so much away from Wolves in a game like this 20 minutes ago Simon Deakin-Woods @JoeEdwards_Star City have got their game heads on, constant pressing and wanting the ball. Wolves have been poor d… https://t.co/jrWVccbc9w 22 minutes ago Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ Traore at wing back takes so much away from Wolves in a game like this 23 minutes ago Jamesy Wolves got the same problem with Traore we have with Boyle, half as effective at wing back 27 minutes ago ER Sports I think @Wolves are giving too much respect to @ManCity. Mainly because Adama Traore hasn’t been able to make his m… https://t.co/0vyxyJ0fQ8 27 minutes ago