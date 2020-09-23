Global  
 

IPL 2020: Sundar, Dube showed great composure against SunRisers Hyderabad, says Kohli

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli hailed Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar for holding their composure in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB managed to defeat SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs to gain their first victory in the tournament. In the match, Sundar bowled...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner

IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner 01:40

 As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's unfortunate to not have the fans around, however, he is grateful that they are at least getting to play...

