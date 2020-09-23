Global  
 

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan regrets not BLOCKING Manuel Pellegrini’s transfers and reveals he ‘bullied’ former boss into Issa Diop and Lukasz Fabianski signings

talkSPORT Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
West Ham co-owner David Sullivan admits he regrets not BLOCKING signings made during Manuel Pellegrini’s reign as manager. He also revealed that the failed experiment of hiring a director of football and a big-name manager directly resulted in West Ham’s decision to go back to British by re-hiring David Moyes as Pellegrini’s successor. Chilean former […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19

West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19 01:09

 West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were atLondon Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round...

