West Ham co-owner David Sullivan regrets not BLOCKING Manuel Pellegrini’s transfers and reveals he ‘bullied’ former boss into Issa Diop and Lukasz Fabianski signings

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Irvine: We were shocked by positive tests



West Ham assistant manager Alan Irvine says they were 'shocked' after boss David Moyes and two of the club's players tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:53 Published 2 hours ago Alan Irvine explains moment West Ham received positive covid results



West Ham assistant manager Alan Irvine explains the events before their 5-1clash against Hull, where they found out manager David Moyes and two playerstested positive for coronavirus. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 13 hours ago 'West Ham board need to back Moyes'



The signings of Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek show why West Ham should trust David Moyes in the transfer market, according to Good Morning Transfers. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:32 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this