Tyler Herro helps Heat to 3-1 series lead vs. Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

Celtics topple Raptors in Game 7, set sights on Heat



SportsPulse: The Boston Celtics outlasted the defending champion Toronto Raptors and will now face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals -- Jeff Zillgitt tells us what to expect from that.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1



Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:11 Published 2 weeks ago