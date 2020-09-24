Celtics topple Raptors in Game 7, set sights on Heat
SportsPulse: The Boston Celtics outlasted the defending champion Toronto Raptors and will now face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals -- Jeff Zillgitt tells us what to expect from that..
Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.
Heat use big 4th quarter to take 3-0 series lead over Bucks
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are a game away from the Eastern Conference finals. And the NBA’s best regular-season team is on the brink of getting swept.
HEDGE accordingly📈 Tyler Herro helps Heat to 3-1 series lead vs. Celtics in Eastern Conference finals https://t.co/Ue6bXhnolo
