Tyler Herro helps Heat to 3-1 series lead vs. Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Miami's Tyler Herro, a 20-year-old rookie, scored a game-high 37 points as the Heat won Game 4 of the East finals vs. the Boston Celtics.
