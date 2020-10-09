Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC should sign 27-year-old goalkeeper

Global  
 

The Sport Review Friday, 9 October 2020
Liverpool FC should try to sign Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland as a replacement for Adrian, according to former England number one Paul Robinson. The Reds made the trip to Villa Park on Sunday night without their number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker after he picked up an unfortunate injury during training. The Premier League champions […]
