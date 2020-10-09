Tony Ferguson lashes out at ‘international terrorist’ Conor McGregor as ‘Notorious’ agrees to UFC return against Dustin Poirier Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Tony Ferguson has hit out at ‘sell out’ Dustin Poirier for agreeing to fight ‘international terrorist’ Conor McGregor. ‘El Cucuy’ was set to face Poirier at UFC 254 as a co-main event alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov’s title defence against Justin Gaethje. However, UFC president Dana White claims ‘The Diamond’ asked for too much money and effectively […] 👓 View full article

