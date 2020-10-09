Global  
 

Tony Ferguson lashes out at ‘international terrorist’ Conor McGregor as ‘Notorious’ agrees to UFC return against Dustin Poirier

Friday, 9 October 2020
Tony Ferguson has hit out at ‘sell out’ Dustin Poirier for agreeing to fight ‘international terrorist’ Conor McGregor. ‘El Cucuy’ was set to face Poirier at UFC 254 as a co-main event alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov’s title defence against Justin Gaethje. However, UFC president Dana White claims ‘The Diamond’ asked for too much money and effectively […]
