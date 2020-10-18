Dana White confirms Conor McGregor’s UFC return is moving closer ahead of proposed Dustin Poirier fight
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () Dana White has revealed Conor McGregor’s UFC return is edging closer. The Notorious retired from mixed martial Artis in June… for the third time in four years. But a second fight with Dustin Poirier looks set to happen at the beginning of 2021. UFC president White said: “He said, ‘yes’ and Dustin said, ‘yes,’ so […]
Yesterday, Conor McGregor had big news on Twitter. The former UFC champ had said he was retiring, again, but now he will be fighting Dustin Poirier on January 23rd. McGregor said he’d want the fight to happen at AT&T Stadium because he and Jerry Jones are friends. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon...