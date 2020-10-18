Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor’s UFC return is moving closer ahead of proposed Dustin Poirier fight

talkSPORT Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Dana White has revealed Conor McGregor’s UFC return is edging closer. The Notorious retired from mixed martial Artis in June… for the third time in four years. But a second fight with Dustin Poirier looks set to happen at the beginning of 2021. UFC president White said: “He said, ‘yes’ and Dustin said, ‘yes,’ so […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless suspects Dana White is punishing Conor McGregor by matching him against Dustin Poirier | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless suspects Dana White is punishing Conor McGregor by matching him against Dustin Poirier | UNDISPUTED 02:12

 Yesterday, Conor McGregor had big news on Twitter. The former UFC champ had said he was retiring, again, but now he will be fighting Dustin Poirier on January 23rd. McGregor said he’d want the fight to happen at AT&T Stadium because he and Jerry Jones are friends. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Never A Dull Moment: Conor McGregor Detained Once Again For Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

Never A Dull Moment: Conor McGregor Detained Once Again For Sexual Assault Allegations

Twice-retired UFC superstar Conor McGregor was collared in Corsica on Saturday and accused of attempted sexual assault. According to Newser, the 32-year-old is no stranger to legal run-ins. In 2019..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Dana White speaks at RNC [Video]

Dana White speaks at RNC

UFC President Dana White also spoke during the last night of the Republican National Convention.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless suspects Dana White is punishing Conor McGregor by matching him against Dustin Poirier | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless suspects Dana White is punishing Conor McGregor by matching him against Dustin Poirier | UNDISPUTED Yesterday, Conor McGregor had big news on Twitter. The former UFC champ had said he was retiring, again, but now he will be fighting Dustin Poirier on January...
FOX Sports

McGregor offered Poirier fight, only on Jan. 23

 UFC president Dana White said that Conor McGregor has been offered a Dustin Poirier fight on Jan. 23, but only on that date.
ESPN Also reported by •CBS Sports

Conor McGregor accepts Dana White’s proposal for Dustin Poirier rematch and January date will happen before Manny Pacquiao fight

 Conor McGregor has confirmed on Twitter he has accepted Dana White’s terms of a rematch with Dustin Poirier to mark his UFC return on January 23. However, the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •CBS Sports

Tweets about this