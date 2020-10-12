Manny Pacquiao confirms he has signed with Conor McGregor’s management company Paradigm Sports – but ‘Notorious’ still set to fight Dustin Poirier in UFC return
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Manny Pacquiao confirmed he has partnered with Paradigm Sports as a potential fight with Conor McGregor moved a step closer. The Filipino, who turns 42 in December, became a client of the management company in February – shortly after McGregor made a successful UFC return by knocking out Donald Cerrone. A potential fight between the […]