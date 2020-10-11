|
Rafael Nadal equals Roger Federer’s brilliant Grand Slam record as he wins 13th French Open title
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal has won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam as he swatted aside world No.1 Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles French Open final – winning 6-0 6-2 7-5. The Spaniard has tasted success in the other three majors in his career, winning the Australian Open once, Wimbledon twice and the US Open four times. […]
