Rafael Nadal equals Roger Federer’s brilliant Grand Slam record as he wins 13th French Open title

talkSPORT Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal has won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam as he swatted aside world No.1 Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles French Open final – winning 6-0 6-2 7-5. The Spaniard has tasted success in the other three majors in his career, winning the Australian Open once, Wimbledon twice and the US Open four times. […]
