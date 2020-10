LA Lakers Outblaze Miami Heat, Takes Back NBA Trophy After 10 Years Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The LA Lakers have ended a decade of NBA championship drought as they outplayed the Miami Heat in Game 6 to take home the trophy, 106-93. Lebron James was named Finals MVP for the 4th time in his career.