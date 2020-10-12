Rafael Nadal Takes Home French Open Victory

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles
The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.View on euronews
Roger Federer tweets congratulations to Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard equals his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with win at French Open
Nadal wins 13th French Open title
Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a..