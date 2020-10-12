Rafael Nadal Takes Home French Open Victory

Rafael Nadal won his 13th French Open, tied the men's all-time record with his 20th Grand Slam title and took down No. 1 Novak Djokovic all without losing a set.

Rafael Nadal says he doubted whether he could win 2020 French Open Rafael Nadal says he had doubts over when he could win the French Open this year and that he needed to play "amazing" tennis to do so in his victory over Novak...

