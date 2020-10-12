Global  
 

Rafael Nadal Takes Home French Open Victory

NPR Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal won the French Open for his 20th career Grand Slam singles title, tying the record of Roger Federer.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Nadal in pole position to be greatest'

'Nadal in pole position to be greatest' 00:46

 Former British number one Annabel Croft says Rafael Nadal is in 'pole position' to set the record for Grand Slam men's titles won after his 13th French Open victory equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 majors.

