NHL on Scoreboard Page Rangers sign top pick Lafreniere to 3-year rookie contract https://t.co/rfYRmDFotz 5 minutes ago StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Rangers sign top pick Lafreniere to rookie deal: The Rangers signed No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere to an entry-level… https://t.co/lXA5KjnkRk 13 minutes ago JPDAILYSPORTS Rangers sign top pick Lafreniere to rookie deal: The Rangers signed No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere to an entry-level… https://t.co/8EQkkifaUF 13 minutes ago Canoe Rangers sign No. 1 draft pick Alexis Lafreniere https://t.co/YZanz9ZHho 24 minutes ago Rachel Bergen New York Rangers sign No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere to entry-level contract - via @ESPN App https://t.co/CKtBI9oKgw 44 minutes ago Brian Schlaf RT @PuckReportNHL: 📝 DONE DEAL: New York Rangers sign 1st overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to three-year entry-level contract worth the maxim… 52 minutes ago NextSportStar.com Rangers sign first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to a three-year, entry-level contract. MORE >>… https://t.co/Hl8aI1sNjs 1 hour ago dagens-hockey.se Rangers sign top pick Lafreniere to rookie deal https://t.co/BMk0hpxXeJ 1 hour ago