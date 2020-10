IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad



Sunrisers Hyderabad started the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League with a couple of defeats. However, the team, led by David Warner has climbed the ladder and made its way into the top four as.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:39 Published 3 days ago

After defeat, RR Skipper Steve Smith agrees that team needs to work on plenty of areas



Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith on October 10 agreed that batting has probably not been good enough. "In plenty of areas, I think, where we need to work on. Our batting has probably not been good.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 5 days ago