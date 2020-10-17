Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will match incredible Everton record set in 1938 if he scores against Liverpool

talkSPORT Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
The electric form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been one of the stories of the 2020/21 campaign so far. The Everton ace is Europe’s most in form striker with nine goals in six appearances in all competitions – the most of any player in the continent’s top five leagues. His abundance of goals, coupled with the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Calvert-Lewin: I've got no fear playing for England [Video]

Calvert-Lewin: I've got no fear playing for England

England and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin says that although he hasworked hard and waited a long time to play for England, he does not approachthe task with any fear.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this

dodi_ahmad07

Dodi™ RT @livescore: 🔵 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝘿-𝙏𝙊-𝙃𝙀𝘼𝘿 🔴 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 🆚 Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬 Who will come out on 🔝 in tomorrow's Merseyside derby?… 3 hours ago

UnExGoals

Unexpected Goals Will Dominic Calvert-Lewin keep his iron-clad grip on the Emmanuel Petit Man Bun Player of the Week Award? And wil… https://t.co/xkpynxAY0G 11 hours ago

acrosstheparkpc

Across The Park Podcast "Everton look very confident and Liverpool’s high line, coupled with their inability to get effective pressure on t… https://t.co/QAoOGOnAf9 11 hours ago

OddsManagerUK

OddsManager Dominic Calvert Lewin is red hot currently - Will he bag again tomorrow? 🔥 Check out our top #OddsPicks for the… https://t.co/qGZKStcl7R 12 hours ago

fbbsix

Super League Calvert-Lewin is no Robbie Fowler - but he will thrive at Everton, says Barnes https://t.co/HV6C8re3lC 15 hours ago

MediaFbi

FBI Trader Media Calvert-Lewin is no Robbie Fowler - but he will thrive at Everton, says Barnes https://t.co/6O3sXyaED3 15 hours ago

FPL_Forum

FantasyLeagueForum @mclovin1891 @OfficialFPL @FFScout_Mark @ffscout_az Son or Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Liverpool are without Allison so… https://t.co/Xfd86p2Aty 16 hours ago

JimMunro

Jim Munro It's a HUGE Merseyside derby tomorrow with Everton sat top of the table and everybody wondering how Liverpool will… https://t.co/Jt00dBFjou 20 hours ago